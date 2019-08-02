Charles Klobe

MILTON — Charles “Bucky” Klobe, 76, of Milton, and a sunbird of Dunedin, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, Fla.
Born Dec. 31, 1942, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Willard L. and Doris (Sheesley) Klobe. He was married to the former Patricia Ann Kurtz. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Bucky was a 1960 graduate of Milton High School and a 1964 graduate of Bloomsburg State College. He was a teacher in the Milton Area School District for 35 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing tennis and reading. He especially enjoyed shooting trap, winning several awards over the years. He was a member of the Keystone Sportsmen’s Association, Muncy, the Valley Gun and Country Club, Elysburg, NRA, Amateur Trapshooting Association, and the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association.
Bucky was also an avid Penn State and Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed flower gardening.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Jill Klobe of Lakeland, Tenn.; a daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Frank Tobin of Ashland; and three granddaughters, Emily Tobin, Annalise Klobe and Lorelei Klobe.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Contributions in Bucky’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
