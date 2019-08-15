NEW COLUMBIA — Irene D. Houser, 91, of New Columbia, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Sept. 10, 1927, in Watsontown, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Nettie Deeter. On Nov. 7, 1947, she married Eugene F. Houser, who preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2001. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Early in life, Irene worked several years for the former Montgomery Mills. She spent most of her life raising and caring for her family.
Irene was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran (Delaware Run) Church.
She was a life member of the Watsontown Chapter No. 282 Order of the Eastern Star. Irene was very fond of pets, including her cats and dogs, and even raising horses in years past. She also loved flowers and gardening.
Surviving are one son, Eugene F. Houser Jr., of New Columbia; one daughter and son-in-law, Linda J. and Robert Rea, of North Carolina; a special friend, Darlene Johns, of Milton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Caroline and Alberta.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 with the Rev. Wayne G. Wagner, retired Wesleyan Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggestions contributions in Irene’s memory be made to either the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
