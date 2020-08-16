LIMESTONEVILLE — Sandra “Sandi” Louise (Bastian) Hoffman, 78, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was the wife of Fred W. Hoffman and a lifelong resident of Limestoneville. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
Sandi was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late George and Carrie (Johnson) Bastian. She graduated from Milton High School in 1959. She was employed by Time Markets in Milton, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, but spent most of her employment in the family business, Hoffman’s Machine in Limestoneville.
She was a member of Watsontown Alliance Church where she enjoyed serving as a deaconess and a meal coordinator. She loved her church family and her Bible study group. She also enjoyed her time and friends made in the BSF group that she was a part of for many years. She enjoyed starting each of her days with daily devotions with her husband by her side. She is known by many as a prayer warrior.
Along with her husband, her volunteer work included 18 different trips with World Renew, as well as going to Brazil to provide disaster relief. On these trips she made very dear friends from all over the country who still remain close friends.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, card making, reading, coloring, and cooking. She enjoyed her years tailgating with her family at the Penn State games which became an incredible family tradition. She was well known for her beautiful hand-crafted cards that brought joy to many friends and loved ones who received them.
Surviving besides her husband are a son, Darryl W. Hoffman and his wife Lois Hoffman of Limestoneville; two daughters, Laurie J. Bogart of Limestonville and her husband Gerry Bogart, and Nancy L. Kohl of Muncy and her husband Stan Kohl. Known as “Grammy” by all her grandchildren, Janine M. McWilliams and husband Kevin of Danville; Brent Hoffman and wife Danielle of Limestoneville; Kevin Bogart and wife Katie of Turbotville; Jesse Hoffman and wife Brandi of Danville; Nathan Bogart and Matthew Bogart, both of Limestoneville; and Bethany Kohl of Danville. Her great-grandchildren who referred to her as “Grammy” or “GG” include Gavin and Grant McWilliams, Caden, Ethan, and Jackson Hoffman, Benjamin Bogart, and Dillon and Trevor Hoffman.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 10 with the Rev. Scott Bartholomew, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Follmer Lutheran Cemetery, rural Milton.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Sherrill Auker Missionary Fund that was initiated by Fred and Sandi and stewarded by the Watsontown Alliance Church. To God Be the Glory.
