Connie R. Bower
Visitation is from 10 to 11 this morning at First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
Charles A.F. Fegley
A Masonic and memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Lois B. Finck
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 Route 44, Allenwood, where the funeral will be held at noon.
