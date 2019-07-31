WEST MILTON — Mary Ann Bachman, 76, of Datesman’s Village, West Milton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home.
Born Sept. 12, 1942, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Anna (Weisbrod) Trick. On May 22, 1965, she married Lawrence E. Bachman and they celebrated 51 years of marriage until his death on May 23, 2016.
Mary Ann was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital and at Kramm’s Nursing Home, Watsontown.
Surviving are a daughter, Christine R. Bachman, Denver, Pa.; a brother, Walter Trick of Haymarket, Va.; a sister, Pauline Kelly of Dushore; and special friends Darwin and Janice Neilson, of Milton.
Preceding her in death besides her husband were two brothers, Augustus Trick Jr. and Dale Trick.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Milton, 316 Golf Course Road, Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 1 with Pastor Andrew Reich officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
