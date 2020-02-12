TABERNACLE, N.J. — Rose M. Reedy (Maturani) of Tabernacle, N.J., passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was 94 years of age.
Born in Milton, she is the daughter of the late Antonio and Vitalina Maturani and wife of the late James A. Reedy Jr.
She has resided in Tabernacle since 2000 moving there from Milton. She is a retired secretary for Penn State University in Middletown, and retired in 1988 after 20 years.
She is the beloved mother of James A. Reedy III and his wife Sandra of Tabernacle, N.J., Scott J. Reedy and his wife Diane of Red Lion, PA and the late Janie A. Reedy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kathleen A. Reedy of Hanover, Md., Michael S. Reedy of Fallston, Md., Christine M. Reedy of Perry Hall, Md., Elizabeth Shaffer of Tabernacle, N.J. and Matt Van Shura of Colorado and her great-grandchildren, Cole Reedy, Paisley, Phoenix, Aubrey and Chance Schaffer and Ethan and Ashlyn Reedy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Milton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bradley & Stowe Funeral Home, Medford, N.J. www.bradleystow.com
