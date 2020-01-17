MIFFLINBURG — Leona Elizabeth Wagner, 87, of Mifflinburg, entered into eternal rest at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born on June 16, 1932, a daughter of the late Paul A. and Leona H. (McAdams) Gast. Growing up, she lived on her family farm on North Third Street in Mifflinburg, working side by side with her dad and siblings. She graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1950. On Oct. 24, 1952, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg, she married Edward A. Wagner, who survives. They built a home on the farm property, raised their family, and lived there until 1976. At that time, they moved down the hill to the 1850 farm house that Ed and Leona lovingly restored. They shared many years of happiness there with friends and family.
Leona was a homemaker and worked as a teachers’ aide in the Mifflinburg Area School District. She was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg, where she was involved in the Lutheran Women’s Circle.
Leona enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She was a fabulous baker and spoiled everyone with her famous sticky buns, whoopie pies. and chocolate chip cookies. She was an excellent seamstress, loved quilting and many other crafts.
Family was a very important part of her life. She would travel far and wide to be on the sidelines or in the stands cheering on her children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Ed, are two sons and three daughters and spouses, Scot E. and Mary Wagner of Mifflinburg, Stacey L. and Dale Moyer, of Mattituck, N.Y., Susan E. and Steve Boyer of Pearland, Texas, Peggy L. and Tim Inch of McAlisterville, Timothy P. Wagner and long time girlfriend, Kelly Bowersox of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, A. Beaver Gast, P. Frederick Gast, and two sisters, Eleanor Foulke, and Margaret Gast.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Adamo’s, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, with Pastor, John D. Yost officiating. Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leona’s memory may be sent to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Leona’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.