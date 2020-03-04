Clarence P. Guffey

WHITE DEER — Clarence Paul Guffey, 85, of White Deer, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born on April 3, 1934, in Winterburn, Pa., he was the son of the late Clarence Roosevelt Guffey and Eva Jane Hunt. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Elaine Cash Guffey who preceded him in death on April 9, 2018. In addition to his parents and wife, Clarence was preceded in death by four of his five siblings: His three brothers, Leo, Richard and Walter Guffey and one sister, Dorothy Gosciminski.
Clarence graduated from Milton High School in 1952. He served in the Army from 1954-1957 in Korea. He later served in the Army National Guard in Lewisburg, from 1959-71 and from 1977-79, and would go on to serve in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Fort Indiantown Gap, from 1980-1995. He retired from military service as a master sergeant.
He was employed by Philco Ford/Zenith and retired from Pennsylvania House Furniture in 1997.
Clarence enjoyed his family and especially loved doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and his daily trips to the Milton Fraternal Order of Eagles, Loyal Order of the Moose, and Watsontown American Legion. He was known for his prankster shenanigans and could often be found with a mischievous grin on his face.
He is survived by daughters Valentina Sees and Valerie Guffey-Defay (Jim), son Victor Guffey, sister Margaret Marks; granddaughters Jessica Mickley (Joseph), Melinda Sholly and J. Elizabeth Defay, Grandson Ian Defay; great-granddaughters January Sholly and Autumn Albertson, and great-grandsons Joseph, Tyler and Cody Mickley, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Blank Jerre Wirt Funeral Home in Northumberland.
