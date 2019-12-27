BEDFORD — S. Catherine (Finck) Mertz, 101, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, following a brief stay at Pennknoll Village, Everett.
Catherine was born Feb. 10, 1918, in Milton, the daughter of the late Charles & Eleanor (Eves) Finck. Catherine was a graduate of Milton High School (Class of 1935).
In February 1943, she left Milton to travel across the country by train, to marry Charles T. Mertz, who was stationed in Hollywood, Calif. With her husband ,who served in the United States Army and the United States Foreign Service/Information Agency, she lived in Hollywood, Calif.; Valley Stream (Long Island), N.Y.; Manila, The Philippines; Saigon, Vietnam; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In retirement, they made their home in Milton, and soon thereafter moved to Mifflinburg.
In 1977 Catherine was widowed and in 1994, she moved to Bedford.
Catherine was the proud matriarch of her family of three children: Kenneth Mertz (Frazer), Ronald Mertz and wife, Joy (Northumberland), and Barbara Short and husband, Pastor Ray (Bedford). Affectionately known as “Nana” by many, she is also survived by seven grandchildren: Joshua Mertz, Jenica (Mertz) Blackstone, Stephanie (Mertz) Pollock, Andrew Mertz, Catherine (Short) Schendel, Kelsey (Short) McClelland, and Michael Short, with all of whom she was highly involved, especially in their childhood years. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, and her siblings: Robert Finck, Joseph Finck, Jeannetta (Finck) Riddle, Marion (Finck) Plymette, and Dorothy Finck.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bedford. Catherine actively corresponded, well into her 90s, with the many life-long friends whom she made around the world. She appreciated the friendships she made with her local Bridge Club and her friends and neighbors of Fort Bedford Inn and Carroll’s Rest Home.
Christian Graveside Rites will be celebrated at noon Monday with Pastor David Weinhold, Trinity Lutheran Church, Bedford, at Lewisburg Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, Bedford, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 W. Penn St., Bedford, PA 15522. Our online guestbook is available at www.berkebilefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.