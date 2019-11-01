MILTON — Peggy A. Linn, 83, of Milton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was the last of eight children.
She was born July 15, 1936, in Juniata County, a daughter of the late David and Anna Hulsizer, Jr., and stepfather Robert Hulsizer Sr.
She was married to her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, William G. Linn, Dec. 11, 1957, and her death breaks a marital union of 61 1/2 years.
Peggy was a 1954 graduate of Montandon High School. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 71, Milton, Montandon Community Days, Montandon Alumni Association, Mifflinburg VFW Post 1964 and RiverWoods Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three beautiful daughters and families, Deb and Kim Wolford of New Columbia, Kim Linn of Winfield and Tammy Linn and Shirley Tanner of St Louis, Mo.; four wonderful grandchildren, Jason Reed, Stephanie Ackley, Corey Cummings and Mark Doresky.
Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Austin Cummings, Addison Doresky, and Alyssa Reed, and Larry Swartz’s wife, Janet.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Hulsizer Jr. Larry Swartz, Charles Hulsizer, Ken Hulsizer, Gary Lou Hulsizer and a sister, Mary Stewart.
A celebration of life service will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, 401 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.
