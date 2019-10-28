MILTON — Ramona Christine “Chris” (Beck) Conrad, 61, of Housels Run Road, Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home.
Born Oct. 19, 1958, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Shirley (Bruch) Campbell. She was married on Oct. 30, 1976, to Ronald “Ronnie” Conrad who survives.
Chris was a 1976 graduate of Milton High School and she worked in the cafeteria for Milton school district. She also worked for Dries Orchard. Chris loved to crochet. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and she liked to read. Mostly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed by everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; a son, Samuel Lee Conrad of Montandon; a daughter, Kayleen S. Conrad of Montandon; a brother, Raymond Beck of Ohio; two grandchildren, Jonathan Harpster and Reagan Conrad; and many other family members.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in The Lodge at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, Montandon.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
