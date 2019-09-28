Harry S. Fidler

Visitation is from 10 to 11 this morning at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.

Nancy L. DeHart

Visitation is from from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.

Matthew A. Kraus

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.

