Dennis N. Rearick Jr.

NEW COLUMBIA — Dennis N. “Pete” Rearick Jr., 47, of New Columbia passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
Born Dec. 7, 1971, in Lewisburg on Dec. 7, 1971, he was the son of Dennis N. Sr. and Joan (Swanger) Rearick of Milton. He was married to the former Melissa Keister. Together they celebrated 20 years of marriage.
Pete was a 1990 graduate of Lewisburg High School and a 1990 SUN Tech Vocational School. He was a truck driver working for Sensenig Trucking in Watsontown.
He was a member of Crossroads Nazarene Church, Milton, where he was head mentor, and was part of the Men’s Ministry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, driving a truck and was a diehard Steelers and Yankees fan.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Dylan Rearick and Colton Rearick, both of New Columbia; a sister, Beth Hackenberg of Milton; Brian Swanger, his close cousin, and Scott Zimmerman, his best friend and kidney donor, both of whome were as close as brothers.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with the Rev. Steve L. Vaughn officiating.
The family will provide flowers and ask for memorial contributions in Pete’s name to be made to the Milton Booster Club, PO Box 13, Milton, PA 17847 or to Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, PA 17847 to help the family with expenses.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.