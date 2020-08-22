TURBOTVILLE - Verissa E. Smith, 79, of rural Turbotville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
Born April 15, 1942, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late George R. Sr. and Mary A. (Moser) Zarr. On July 19, 1958, she married Donald H. Smith and they just celebrated 62 years of marriage last month.
Earlier in life she had cleaned homes in the Milton area, but was a homemaker most of her married life.
She was a member of the Revival Tabernacle, where she had served as the head of the Ladies Auxiliary for many years and as secretary of the Sunday school.
Surviving, besides her husband, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney H. and Tammy Smith of Limestoneville and Roland Keith and Lisa Smith of Greensburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Treva S. and James Arata of Mansfield, Ohio and Vanessa A. and Seth Lloyd of Milton; 18 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold L. Zarr of Washington and W. Gary Zarr and his wife Debbe of West Virginia; and two sisters, Shirley M. Bittner of Lewisburg and Nancy M. Zarr of Muncy.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, George Jr., Richard, Randall, and William Zarr and two sisters, Anna Engleman and Ella Mae Nicholas.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown where the funeral service will be held at 1 with the Rev. James Bond, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
The family welcomes flowers or memorial donations can be made to her church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
