WEST MILTON — Melvin G. Baker Jr., 92, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 2, 1927, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Melvin Sr. and Mahala (Minium) Baker. He was married to the former Mary Mayer. His death breaks a marital union of 68 years.
Melvin was a 1946 graduate of Milton High School and served in the US Army during World War and Korea. He was a self-employed mason and had retired from American Home Foods.
He was a life-long member of United in Christ Lutheran Church in Lewisburg and was a member of the Democratic Party in Lewisburg. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 38, a member of the PA State Sunday School Association, was a former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and Little League Baseball coach. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rose and Richard Handy of West Milton, and Gertrude and Robert Swartz of West Milton; three sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin III and Nancy Baker of Milton, David and Karen Baker of Lewisburg, and Michael and Annette Baker of Milton; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a sister, Verdilla Heddings of West Milton.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Bolich; three brothers, Kenneth Baker Sr., Harold Baker and Floyd Baker; and four sisters, Cornelia Price, Beatrice Rice, Patricia Kerstetter and Pauline Hauck.
Friends and relatives will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the United in Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Justin G. Ligenfelter officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
The family will provide flowers and asks that memorial contributions to be made to the United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
