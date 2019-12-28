WATSONTOWN — Carl F. “Carty” Barnwell Jr., 66, of Watsontown, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 14, 1953, in Lewisburg, he was the son of June L. (Taylor) Barnwell, of Watsontown, and the late Carl F. Barnwell Sr.
Carty was a 1972 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a truck driver for over 48 years and most recently for JD Trucking of McAdoo.
He enjoyed going to antique car and truck shows, and going to Knoebel’s.
Besides his mother, June, he is survived by his three brothers, Thomas E., James R., and David A. Barnwell, all of Watsontown; three sisters, Margaret E. Waite and her husband Gary, Carol A., and Patricia E. Barnwell, all of Watsontown; one nephew, Gary Waite Jr., of Watsontown; two nieces, Kristi Waite and Kayla Barnwell, of Watsontown; and two great-nephews, Rylan and Jace Barnwell.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon with the Rev. Paul A. Smith, First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown, officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that contributions in his memory be made to American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.