MILTON — Allen C. “Bud” Showers 85, formerly of Turbot Avenue, Milton, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born June 29, 1935, in Milton, he was the son of the late DeLa E. “Sport” and Pauline M. (Kaufman) Showers.
Bud attended Montandon schools and was a member of the Montandon United Methodist Church. Bud worked for Turbot Hills Country Club in his early years and then worked for Yorktown Kitchens for 42 years.
He enjoyed walking and riding his motorized scooter all around Milton and spending time with his friends at Marlin’s in Milton. He was a life member of the Moose, Eagles, and the Friendship Fire Company, all in Milton, and the Kratzerville Fire Company. He enjoyed time spent with his family and going to clambakes with his son, Dale.
He is survived by a son, Dale Showers and companion, MaryEllen Leonovich of Elysburg; a daughter, Elaine Billhime of Milton; a granddaughter, Christy Kern Smith and husband, Eric of Danville, Va.; two sisters, Thelma Byerly and husband James, and Ethel Moser; and three great-grandchildren, Owen, Ethan, and Joselyn.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Ron Wagner officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of the nursing home for the loving care of Bud for the last five years.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
