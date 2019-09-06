Lois B. Finck, 87, of Finck Road, Montgomery, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
She was born May 21, 1932, in Allenwood, a daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Francisco) Brown. On June 17, 1950, she married Franklin J. Finck who preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2010. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Lois was a 1950 graduate of the former Watsontown High School. She worked for eight years at the former Montgomery Mills. Lois spent most of her life on the family farm, which she and Franklin owned and operated.
She was a member of Elimsport United Methodist Church and a former member of Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood.
Lois enjoyed playing solitaire, reading and doing puzzles. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and forever looked forward to updates from her grandchildren’s sporting events when she was unable to attend.
Surviving are five children, Lainey K. Finck, of Warminster, Delmar L. Finck and his wife, Anne, of Allenwood, Barry E. Finck, of Montgomery, Donna J. Knouse and her husband, Joseph, of Montgomery, and Stacey L. Bennett and her husband, Keith, of Montoursville; one sister-in-law, Audrey Wertman, of Muncy; nine grandchildren, Ronald, Mark, Curtis, Andrew, Erica and Jason Finck, and Kyle, Dylan and Natalie Bennett; and five great-grandchildren, Caden, Brennan and Autumn Finck, and Carter and Gage Finck.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Brian J. Finck; one brother, James Brown; and one sister, Eleanor Bradford.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 State Route 44, Allenwood, where a funeral will be held at noon with Pastor Michael Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Elimsport Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Lois’ memory be made to the Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 State Route 44, Allenwood, PA 17810.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St. Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
