TURBOTVILLE — Harold L. Prentiss, 86, of Turbotville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home.
Born Oct. 15, 1932, in Danville, he was the son of the late Harold H. and Dorothy (Nevius) Prentiss. He was married to the former Rita Kaminski. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Harold was a 1950 graduate of Danville High School and had served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He had worked for the Milton Standard, retiring as managing editor. He had also worked for the American Red Cross of Upper Northumberland County, and St. Joseph Catholic Church as director of Religious Education.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and American Legion, all of Milton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Harold “Harry” Prentiss of Sunbury; two daughters, Marie Heimbach of Milton and Eileen Povish of Turbotville; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Prentiss of Coal Township, Steven Prentiss of Flagstaff, Ariz., and William Prentiss of Williamsburg, Va.; a sister, Bonnie Naugle of Raleigh, N.C.; and his stepmother, Betty Prentiss of Raleigh, N.C.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald “Butch” Hankins and Kenneth Whalen.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway, Milton. Officiating will be the Rev. John D. Hoke. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.