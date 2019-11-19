WILLIAMSPORT — Lawrence H. ”Larry” Heddings, 86, previously of Williamsport, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Alabama.
Born Dec. 6, 1932, in Mifflinburg, he was a son of the late William L. and Helen Mae (Hummel) Heddings. His grandparents were the late William and Bertha Heddings and John and Minnie Hummel.
Larry retired from the Army with the rank of Special 5 after 24 years of service. Following retirement, he worked at Harrison Meat Company as a truck driver and then at R & J Ertel.
He was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church, Alabama. Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 1, Williamsport.
Larry enjoyed traveling, feeding and watching birds and doing word search books. He loved walking in the woods, planting roses like his father and spending time with his brother-in-law and dog. Larry’s favorite song was I’ll Fly Away.
Surviving are his wife of 13 years, Francis Heddings, of Alabama; a stepson, Wayne Brown, of Alabama; two brothers, Walter F. (Verdilla) Heddings, of West Milton and Louis Kenneth Heddings, of Catawissa; a sister, Elizabeth (Albert) Millheim, of Muncy; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he had a lot of fun with and was affectionately known as Unckey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lyman W. Heddings and two sisters, Hazel Bailey Natchaway and Bertha Heddings.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Jilline Bond officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
