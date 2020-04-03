MILTON — Patricia A. Votaw, 79, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 21, 1940, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Richard W. and Ella (Benfer) Monroe.
She attended Milton schools and graduated from Bristol High School, Bristol, Pa. She had served in the US Army. She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Milton. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, doing puzzles and coloring.
Patricia is survived by three children, Ray L. Votaw Jr. and his wife Cathy of Bloomsburg, Bernice L. Murosky and her fiancé Randy L. Mertz of Mifflinburg, and Richard S. Votaw and his wife Shaun of Florida; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth M. Parker of New Columbia.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Leslie R. Monroe and Alvin F. Monroe.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Watsontown Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Patricia’s life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
