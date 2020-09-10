WATSONTOWN — Wayne F. Cromley, 79, of Center Street, Watsontown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his camper in Hidden Valley Campground, Mifflinburg. Born Jan. 14, 1941, in Turbotville, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Heddings) Cromley. He was married on Sept. 7, 1991, to the former Sandra Dunkle who survives. Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Bettie Hoffman.
He was a 1958 graduate of Turbotville High School and he worked as an owner/operator truck driver. Wayne served in the National Guard. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Dewart. He was also a member of the Moose and American Legion both in Milton. He enjoyed traveling the country in his camper and his time at Hidden Valley Campground.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Sandy; a son, Wayne W. “Billy” Cromley of Montandon; two daughters, Sherry Feaster of Harrisburg, and Diane Whitmyer and husband, Todd, of Montandon; three sisters, Florence Keister of Mifflinburg, Thelma Day of Carlisle, and Betty Barrows of Milton; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bettie; and three sisters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Emily from the Hospice of Evangelical.
Following Wayne’s wishes there will be no services.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or to St. Johns United Methodist Church, 49 River Road, Dewart, PA 17730.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
