MILTON —Agnes A. Rothermel, 94, of Milton, and formerly of Crescent City, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Agnes was born in Milton and was the daughter of the late James and Arlie (Lebard) Sampsell. She was married on Nov. 7, 1942, to Russell Rothermel, who preceded her in death.
Agnes attended Milton schools and was a homemaker who spent most of her time taking care of her husband who was disabled in World War II. She had a great love for animals and had several beloved dogs and cats in her lifetime.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Karl and Nancy Sampsell of New Columbia; and many nieces and nephews.
Agnes was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Warren Sampsell; and a sister, Mary Jane Gross.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
