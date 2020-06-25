LEWISBURG — Edwin B. Price, 80, of rural Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born April 13, 1940, in West Milton, he was the son of the late Jeremiah F. and Anna T. (Berger) Price. He was married to the former Carol Wenrich. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Ed was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College. He served in the US Army.
He had worked for Montgomery Mills, American Home Foods, and Milton Manufacturing. His favorite job was working for Knoebels Grove Amusement Park handling the train “Ole Smokey.”
He was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church in Lewisburg and the Susquehanna & Reading Model Train Club in West Milton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Wendy Slusser and her husband Kurt of Berwick, Brenda Price of Riverside, and Jerrold Price and his wife Amber of Freeport, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Slusser and Hudson Price.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeremiah “Gene” Price.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. David McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in White Deer Cemetery, Lewisburg.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Also in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ed to New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St,. Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
