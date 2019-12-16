MILTON — Clark E. Smith Jr., 70, of Mahoning Street, Milton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home.
Born Sept. 19, 1949, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Clark E. and Margaret T. (Reigle) Smith. He was married on May 6, 1977, to the former Alice Sheets, who survives.
Clark was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and he worked for 36 years at Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg. After he retired he worked for seven years at Walmart in Lewisburg. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a lifelong Yankees fan.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; and a son, Jonathan C. Clark of Milton.
Services will be at the family’s convenience.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.