DEER LAKE — Michael A. Ranck, 68, of Deer Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Laura K. (Schaeffer) Ranck. They were married on June 16, 1980 and celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Born in Danville, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Mary E. (Hause) Ranck. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Milton High School and a 1973 graduate of Kutztown University. He received his master’s +30 from Pennsylvania State University. Mike taught earth science for the Hamburg Area School District for 36 years, retiring in 2009. He was a cross country, track and wrestling coach for Hamburg. Mike was passionate about running. He completed 15 Boston Marathons and ran in 48 Harrisburg Marathons. He was the founder of the Milton Harvest Race in which he participated every year. Mike enjoyed coaching people to run. In 2010, he hiked the Appalachian Trail which he completed in four months. Mike was known for dressing up in costume while running races. He was especially known for dressing up as an elf at Christmas while running along Route 61 in Deer Lake, encouraging passers-by to honk their horns.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his twin daughters, Courtney A. Ranck, companion of Brian R. Porter, Auburn, and Kelli E. (Ranck), wife of Vincent J. Harrison, III, Raleigh, N.C. Mike adored his four granddaughters, Charlotte, Grace, Violet and Willow. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene, wife of Robert Zarr, Muncy; and his mother-in-law, Jean A. Schaeffer, Halifax. Mike will be missed by his faithful companion and running buddy, Scout.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Those attending are encouraged to wear casual attire or running clothes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. For online condolences visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
