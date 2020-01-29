WHITE DEER — John C. Reynolds, 79, of White Deer, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born July 28, 1940, in Milton, he was the son of the late June Hower. He was married to the former Charlotte Hause. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.
John was a 1958 graduate of Lewisburg High School and had served in the US. Coast Guard. He had retired from Pennsylvania House as a quality control supervisor.
He enjoyed woodworking painting and especially playing and building guitars.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, John C. Reynolds and his wife Kim of White Deer, Jennifer Reynolds of Williamsport, and Michael Reynolds and his wife Cathy of Milton; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Zeiber.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
