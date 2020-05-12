MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Vondella K. Hause, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Middleburg, Fla., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1:10 p.m.
Born in Pennsylvania and moved to Florida in 2008, Vondella graduated with the class of 1968 from Milton High School. Family and friends called her Von and knew that she was passionate about her animals and enjoyed going out dancing every chance she could.
Preceded in death by her parents Frank Hans and Mary Fauiban, she is survived by her husband William “Bus” Hause. She is also survived by: Son, Tim Hause and his wife Ann; daughter, Kelly Eister and her husband Scott; son, Kevin Hause; son, Chad Oberdorf; brother, Frankie Hans; brother, Jim Hans; sister, Donna Boyer; stepsister, Lisa Blue; and step brother, Tim Hans.
A “Celebration of Life” will be planned at a later date.
Donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated verses any flowers.
