MILTON — Wayne Lewis Haupt, 74, of Coldwater, Mich. and Milton, Pa., passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital.
A complete obituary is available online at www.dutcherfh.com.
