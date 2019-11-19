NEW COLUMBIA — Dale A. West, 81, of New Columbia, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville.
He was born June 11, 1938, in Mooresburg, the son of the late Walter Owen and Sarah Eckart West.
He graduated from Danville High School. Dale served his country in the United States Navy.
Dale was one who enjoyed his privacy, loved tinkering on his land, was a voracious reader and enjoyed picnics with his family.
He is survived by one brother, Robert West from New Jersey and two sisters, Dorothy Roup of Danville and Eleanor Chervanik of Sunbury; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Donald, George, Walt and Bud West and two sisters,Marge Chappell and Mae Hackenburg.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Danville SPCA, 2801 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com
