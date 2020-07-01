MILTON - Daniel R. Smith, 83, of Milton, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab.
He was born June 4, 1937, in Milton, a son of the late Joseph and Hester Jenny (McCollum) Smith. On June 26, 1971, he married the former Zara Myers, who survives. Together they just recently celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Daniel attended Milton schools and served honorably in the United States Navy. He retired from Fisher’s Meat Market, Lewisburg.
Daniel was a lifetime member of the Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post No. 323, Watsontown.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Barb Smith, one stepson, John Stahl, and one sister, Mildred, all of Milton; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph and Joe; four sisters, Gladys, Hazel, Kathryn and Thelma; and one stepdaughter, Judy Wright.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9 ,at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, with the Rev. Thomas Brokaw, UPMC chaplain, officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
