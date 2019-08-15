WHITE DEER — Leroy M. “Butch” Miller, 76, of White Deer, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 14, 1943, in Milton, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Evelyn M. (Meckley) Miller. On March 15, 1963, he married the former Patricia M. Golder and they have celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He served with the US Marines during the Vietnam War and retired from ConAgra, Milton where he had worked 42 years. He also owned and operated Miller’s Cleaning Service since the 1970s.
He was the founder of NU Credit Union in Montandon and co-founder of the Silver and Gold Club at ConAgra. He was a member of the Local 38 Union, Milton and Watsontown American Legion.
Earlier in his life he coached Little League, Midget Football, YMCA Wrestling, and Legion Baseball for the Milton Legion Post No. 71.
He was an avid Notre Dame and Dodgers fan.
Surviving besides his wife, Pat Miller, are three children, Shane Miller and his wife Susan of Mechanicsburg, Mindy Plasters and her husband Tony of White Deer and Heath Miller and his wife Laura of Muncy; eight grandchildren, Lindsay Herman, Brittany Aikey, Tyler, Jazmean, and Dalton Miller, Amaya and Ariana Copeland, and Heath Miller Jr.; nine great-grandchildren, Jaden, Hannah, Kayliann, Baily, Quincy, Sophie, Braxton, Harper and Reagan; a brother, Larry Miller of Sunbury; and two sisters, Florence Beaver of Danville and Brenda Young of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Packer Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a Celebration of Life Service will be led by his grandson, Tyler Miller, at 8. Military honors will be accorded by combined veterans organizations.
The family suggests contributions in his memory may be made to either the Milton Little League or the Milton Booster Club.
