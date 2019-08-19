WATSONTOWN — Richard L. “Rich” Miller, 73, a resident of Watsontown, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Born Monday, Oct. 15, 1945, in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, he was the son of the late Ralph Miller and Helen (Brouse) Miller of Watsontown. Rich was the husband of Barbara (Keiser) Miller with whom he would have celebrated a 49th wedding anniversary on Sept. 26.
He was a 1963 graduate of Montgomery High School. Rich honorably served his country with the US Army Reserve. He retired in 2011 after 48 years of employment in the engineering and maintenance departments of the West Co. at Montgomery.
Rich attended the Watsontown Alliance Church for over 40 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed golfing with the West Co. League.
In addition to his mother and wife, Rich is survived by three children, Brent and wife Melissa Miller of Tuttle Okla., Chad and wife Lori Miller of Quakertown, N.J. and Christie Miller of Watsontown; and seven grandchildren, Shayna Miller, Owen Miller, Mia Miller, Ava Miller, Kylee Miller, Brady Miller and Jesse Miller.
A celebration of Rich’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, from the Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777 with the Rev. Scott Bartholomew, his pastor, officiating. The family will provide the flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to either the Missionary Fund of Watsontown Alliance Church or to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911.
Visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
