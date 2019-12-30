MUNCY — Claude Mayberry Miller, 90, of Muncy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He had resided at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville, since April 2019.
Born Dec. 17, 1929, in Allenwood, he was the son of the late Mayberry Frank and Anna (Brown) Miller. He and his wife, the former Catharine E. Long, celebrated 69 years of marriage on May 8, 2019.
Claude grew up on the family farm in Gregg Township, Union County, before enlisting In the US Army at the age of 16. He served his country honorably during WWll being stationed at Cortina, Italy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 945, Harrisburg, and a life member of Muncy Lodge No. 299 F. & A. M. Claude was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy.
Claude was an over-the-road truck driver retiring from Yellow Freight, Lancaster, in 1991. He previously drove for Narehood Brothers, Milton, and Midwest Coast Transport, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he received a million mile award. Claude was an avid Penn State and Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed fly fishing and traveling and camping in his RV with his wife and daughter Lori.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Julie M. Roller (Terry) and Lori S. Miller, both of Muncy; a son Gregory C. (Brenda) Miller of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Julie Aderhold, Gregory Miller Jr., Jeffrey Aderhold, and Seth Roller; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded by a daughter, Joanne L Aderhold in 2017 and a brother, Kenneth R. Miller in 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with the Rev. Janet Dougherty officiating. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held at 11 followed by full military honors accorded by combined veteran’s organizations. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
