MILTON — Gary G. Kratzer, 74, of Milton, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 25, 1945, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Guy and Evelyn (Danowsky) Kratzer. On Oct. 16, 1973, he married Georgine and together they celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Lewisburg High School. Following high school, he served in the National Guard.
In the early 1970s, he began running Kratzer Oil Company Inc. Sunbury with his father. Gary loved his job and would go on to run and share the love of his company with his son, Craig and grandson, Zachary.
Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 022, Sunbury.
He enjoyed his 1957 Chevy that his son bought him and watching baseball.
Most importantly, Gary cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Michelle Kratzer, of Milton; two grandchildren, Zachary A. Kratzer, of Northumberland and Sabrina J. Kratzer, of Milton; brother, Steven Craig Kratzer and his wife, Andrea, of Lewisburg and a niece, Allison Kratzer Ellis and her husband, Joshua Ellis and their son, Wiley, all of Philadelphia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Craig A. Kratzer and a brother, Dennis Kratzer.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Milton Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contribution’s in Gary’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or online at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.