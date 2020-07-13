MONTANDON — Linda L. Heverly, 61, of Montandon, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born March 30, 1958, in Carlisle, she was the daughter of Robert Geyer and Betty Lou (Powers) Funk.
She loved cleaning her house and going grocery shopping.
She is survived by a son, Richard Deeter III of Montandon; two daughters, Stephanie Beachel of Mifflinburg, and Tina Young of Montandon; nine grandchildren, Jasmine, Jackie, Kirsten,Zach, Skyla, and Chase; a great-granddaughter, Paisley; a brother, Barry Geyer of Dewart; and a sister, Barbara Geyer of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, Forest Hill. A memorial service will begin at 5 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Th family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented