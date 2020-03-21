SUNBURY — Helen F. Sharp, 84, of Mile Post Road, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Helen was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Robert P. and Gertrude M. (Tietz) Fugate.
She was a graduate of Ambler High School and received her Associates Degree in Animal Husbandry from the Pennsylvania School of Horticulture for Women in Ambler.
She retired after 34 years of dedicated service from Chef Boyardee, Milton.
Helen enjoyed the outdoors immensely and had a love for all animals. She cared for her fish in her pond, enjoyed watching for eagles and was an avid bird watcher. She was a sports fan, following her favorite teams in many different sports. Her greatest joy came from attending all her grandchildren’s events.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Scott L. and Jennifer S. Sharp of Selinsgrove, one daughter and son-in-law, Jodi L. and William P. Hayes of Havertown, eight grandchildren, Abbey, Alley and fiancé Jordan, Alex and fiancé Kristen, Aaron, Caitlyn, Olivia, Aidan, Ceira, two great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryder, her sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Sam Parker of Aston and her beloved dogs Buddy and Mollie.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Fugate and a brother in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
