MILTON — Betty M. Hummel, 76, of Red Hill Road, Milton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Feb. 14, 1943, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Esther (Smith) Rhoads. She was married to Noah “Butch” Hummel Jr. who survives.
Betty was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School and she worked for Moore Business Forms in Lewisburg. She loved to read. Betty also enjoyed shopping, and crossword puzzles. She liked to watch Hallmark Christmas movies and westerns. She enjoyed her monthly dinners with the Moore’s girls and going on long drives with her husband. She loved time in Ocean City, Md.
In addition to her husband, Butch, she is survived by a daughter, Tara Hummel and partner Steve Dauberman of Montandon; a son, Kurt Hummel of Laurel, Del.; a sister, Bertha Frey of Milton; and a granddaughter, Ashton Slagenweit; and a grandson, Skyler Dauberman.
Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Fawver.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.