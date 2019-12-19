MILTON — Beryl Buck, 92, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home.
Born May 2, 1927, in Home Hill, Queensland, Australia, she was the daughter of the late Archie Gordon and Mabel (Dellow) Massey. She was married to Elwood Buck for 62 years until his death in 2008.
Beryl was a 1974 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for the Milton Area School District as head cook and for the Northumberland County Agency on Aging as manager of the Milton Senior Action Center. She was formerly a 4H leader in Potts Grove, a member of the 4H Developmental Council for Northumberland County, and was a 4H Pennsylvania Key Leader.
She attended the White Deer Valley Baptist Church and was a member over 60 years of the Eastern Star Chapter 282 where she was past worthy matron.
Beryl is survived by three children, Keith Elwood Buck and his wife Lois of Milton, Susan Bernette Downey and her husband Keith of Muncy, and Reba Beryl Rohrer of Milton; eight grandchildren, Tyler Buck, Gwynne Campbell, Olivia Rohrer Beadle, Cameron Downey, Titus Rohrer, Samantha Rohrer, Jennifer Downey and Steven Downey; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson Campbell, Daphne Buck, Hudson Buck, Addyson Downey, Octavia Downey, Richard Ashman and Robert Ashman.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Fred Martindale Jim Martindale, Roy Martindale, Stanley Martindale, Norman Massey, Gordon Massey and Len Massey.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton. An Eastern Star service will begin at 11 and the funeral service will follow with the Rev. Mark Messner officiating. Burial will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Beryl’s name to the White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood, PA 17810.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.