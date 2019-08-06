WATSONTOWN — Paul Everett Kilgus, 95, of Musser Lane, Watsontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab.
Paul was born on Aug. 13, 1923. He was a son of the late Chester and Katie (Artley) Kilgus. On Feb. 26, 1950, he married his late wife Lena (Albertson) Kilgus. They celebrated 69 years of marriage.
He was a member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department for 60 years. He was also a member of the Masons, The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and the PA State Grange. Paul also served in the military in his younger years. He owned his own business, Paul E. Kilgus Body shop and Towing company for over 30 years.
Along with running his business and attending many organizations he was involved with, he loved to spend as much time as he could with his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed the family pond and feeding the fish. He loved to work in his garage and teaching Sunday school at his church.
Paul is survived by one son, Scott E. Kilgus and his wife Vicki of Watsontown; his adopted grandson, Scott B. Kilgus and his wife of Watsontown; two grandchildren, Stacey Kilgus-Cresswell and her husband Justin of Harrisburg and Kelly Kilgus and her companion Cody Gavitt of Watsontown. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Trent and Damien Kilgus, Tenley and Khloe Cresswell and Kane and Wyatt Gavitt; and one older sister, Emily Rupert of Watsontown.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Lena E. Kilgus; two daughters, Pauletta E Kilgus and Star Ellen Kilgus; one sister, Helen Kilgus; and four brothers, LaRue Kilgus, Nile Kilgus, Donald Kilgus and Earl Kilgus.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no public viewing. A memorial will be planned and held at the family’s convenience.
