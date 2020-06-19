MILTON — Lawrence D. “Barney” Phillips, 90, of Milton, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Watsontown Health & Rehab Center.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Allenwood, and was the son of the late Norman L. and Susanna (Beck) Phillips.
Barney worked for the West Company, Montgomery, as a machine operator and retired after 23 years in 1988. He enjoyed eating out at Arrowhead, Milton, and Goodwill’s, Montandon.
Barney is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Jane Phillips and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Barney was preceded in death by three brothers, Alvin E., Chester L. and Norman R. Phillips; and one nephew, Fred L. Phillips.
A graveside service for Barney will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Milton Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
