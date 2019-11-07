NEW COLUMBIA — Joseph J. Korizno, 85, of New Columbia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Feb. 10, 1934, in Orwigsburg, he was the son of the late Leo J. and Catherine M. (Putlock) Korizno. He was married to the former Patricia Byers. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Joe was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School and had retired in 1996 from American Home Foods after 45 years.
He was a member of Chef’s Silver and Gold, was a former president of the N. U. Credit Union and was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in West Milton.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Michael Korizno and his wife Mary Lou of Charleston, S.C., Beth Azinger and her husband Michael of Milton, and Jessica Mathias and her husband Scott of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Andrew Korizno, Catherine Korizno, Cody Derr, Whitney Derr, and Natalie Mathias; a great-grandson, Leo Fields; and a sister, Leona Randello of Williamsport.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Caroline Lyaski and Mary Ann Sommers.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton. A memorial service will begin at 3 with the Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, PO Box 85, West Milton, PA 17886.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
