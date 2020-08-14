MONTANDON — Donald R. Long Sr., 85, formerly of Montandon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. Born Aug. 21, 1934, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Samuel and Susan (Hixson).
Donald attended Milton schools and worked at American Home Foods in Milton. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Donald was a member of the Montandon American Legion. He enjoyed fishing. He liked to listen to George Jones and to watch old western movies. Donald made the best turtle soup around.
He is survived by two sons, Donald R. Long Jr., of Danville, and Kerry Long, of Lewisburg; two daughters, Brenda Hollenbach, of West Milton, and Crystal Thomas, of Milton; a sister, Martha Stahlnecker, of Phoenixville; nine grandchildren, Tricia Milheim, Corey Hollenbach, Brandie Stahl, Kerry Long Jr., Joshua Long, Nicole Thomas, Jeffrey Long Jr., Amanda Long, and Jessica Mickley; 17 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
Donald was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Long; four brothers, Charles, Raymond, Butch, and John; six sisters, Clara Moser, Marie Noll, Betty Quick, Emma Sholley, Pauline Lance, and Mary Erb; and a grandson, Jerry J. Thomas.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in Harmony Cemetery with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
