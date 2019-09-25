MILTON — Teresa C. Phillips, 49, of Milton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home.
Born Dec. 26, 1969, in Yuba City, Calif., she was the daughter of William L. and Helen (Covany) Phillips.
Teresa was a 1987 graduate of Milton High School. She loved her pets and earlier in life she worked in construction with her grandfather refurbishing old homes and was a waitress.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her companion, Richard Walter of Milton; a son, Peyton Walter of Milton; a daughter, Cheyyene Walter of Milton; a brother, William N. Phillips and his wife Danielle of Savannah, Ga.; and five nieces and nephews, Sage, Paen, Larissa, Sephora, and Saqqara.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 with Pastor Mark Messner officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
