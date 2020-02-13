LEWISBURG — Harry L. Kramer Jr., 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 28, 1946, in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Harry L. Sr. and Mary Josephine (Saiers) Kramer. On Oct. 21, 1988, he married the former Patricia A. Kasel and they have celebrated 31 years of marriage.
He was a 1964 graduate of Lock Haven High School and a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven College where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in teaching history.
He retired as a captain from the State Correctional Institute, Muncy and had earlier worked at Rockview State Prison.
He was currently employed with the Union County Jail for the last 10 years and was a transporter for the Concern Foster Care Agency, Lewisburg.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.
He was a volunteer at the Montgomery House Library, McEwensville, and with the Warrior Run School Police.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia A. Kasel-Kramer; two sons, Eric B. Kramer and his wife Courtney of Middleton and Michael B. Kramer of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Amelia Kramer of Harrisburg; a brother, Joseph Kramer and his wife Denise of Lock Haven; and two sisters, Karen Herman of Lock Haven and Peggy Hill and her husband Ed of Chesapeake, Va.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Montgomery House Library, PO Box 5, McEwensville PA 17749.
