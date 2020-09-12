MIFFLINBURG — Retired CSM Michael Lewis Moretz, 64, of North Vegas, Nevada, passed away on June 6, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael was born in Lewiston, Pa., to parents Marlin Lewis Moretz and Elma Marie Moretz on July 8, 1956. He went to School at Mifflinburg High School and graduated in 1975.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 8, 1975. He went on to serve his country honorably for a period of 32 years. He completed 14 courses in Military Education and was well known for his distinguished service as an infantry platoon sergeant, infantry team leader and infantry squad leader. He was the recipient of 14 decorations, awards and certificates. He served as an infantry platoon sergeant, armor platoon sergeant, armor first sergeant, command sergeant major and command sergeant major armor. He was a member of the 1-104th Cavalry from 2000-2003 and the 3/103rd AR from 2003-2007. As Command Sergeant Major Task Force Saber, he was deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina from 2002 to 2003.
Michael is survived by his spouse, Kim Eagan Moretz; two children, Melinda Moretz and Lindsey Moretz; six siblings, Maxine Fairman and spouse, Patricia Moretz, Ron Moretz and spouse, Ken Moretz and spouse, Vickie Heimbach, Pam Sauder and spouse. He is also is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. He is survived by his stepson, Jon G. Woods.
He is survived by three grandchildren: Logan Kopp, Cole Kopp and Kylie Furguson. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Evans.
Those who knew and loved Michael will always remember him for his love of fishing, his courage, his sense of humor, his generosity and his likeable personality.
From his Loving Widow, Kim: There are three things that remain-Faith, Hope and Love-and the greatest of these is Love. 1 Corinthians 13.
Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Michael L. Moretz at American Cancer Society. Com 24/7 or by calling 800-227-2345.
Commented