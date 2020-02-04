NEW COLUMBIA — Harry L. Sprought Jr., 78, of New Columbia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born April 3, 1941, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Harry L. Sr. and Mamiebell (Falls) Sprought. He was married to the former Phyllis Yeager until her death in 1996.
Harry served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Sunbury Community Hospital.
He was a member of the American Legion in Milton and the New Life Worship Center in Turbotville.
He is survived by a daughter, Kim Sprought, of New Columbia; and a sister, Shirley Erb, of Milton.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, William.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where the Rev. Mark Erb will officiate a memorial service 11. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to one of the following charities: Disabled Veterans, American Lung Association, American Diabetes Association.
