Shirley A. Lynch

ALLENWOOD — Shirley Ann Lynch, 81, of Allenwood, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
She was born May 12, 1939, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Wilden and Jennie (Brass) Nuss. On Nov. 18, 1961, she married Kenneth C. Lynch, who survives. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Shirley was a 1957 graduate of State College High School. She spent most of her career working for various local manufacturers.
She formerly attended the First United Methodist Church, Montgomery.
Earlier in life, Shirley loved square dancing on roller-skates. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Julie Lynch and Brian and Jodi Lynch, all of Montgomery; one daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Brian Fornwalt, of Allenwood; one brother, Wilden “Sonny” Nuss, Jr., of Lock Haven; four grandchildren, Chase, Cheyenne, Logan and Quinn Lynch and one great-grandson, Carson Lynch.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Sandy Nuss and one grandson, Cody Lee Lynch.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hull, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Burial will follow in Elimsport Cemetery.
