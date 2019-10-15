WATSONTOWN — Cyrus H. Huff, 70, of Main Street, Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his home.
Born Sept. 25, 1949, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Laird W. and Kathryn (Stevenson) Huff.
Cyrus was a 1969 graduate of Milton High School. He then served in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. During his working years, he worked at various body shops throughout the area.
He was a member of the Watsontown American Legion Post 323 and St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, in Milton. Also, Cyrus was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, Milton.
Cyrus loved to hunt and ride motorcycles.
He is survived by his two sisters, Emma Zeager and her husband Art, and Rachel Zeager and her husband Henry, both of Danville, as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
