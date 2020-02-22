MILTON — A Celebration of Life for Frances E. Guffey, 75, of Milton, who passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front Street, Milton.
